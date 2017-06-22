Some Links

George Will rightly and eloquently – and with the help of Philip Larkin – praises creative destruction. A slice:
This is a profound truth: The interacting processes that propel the world produce outcomes that no one intends. The fatal conceit – fatal to the fecundity of spontaneous order – is the belief that anyone, or any group of savants, is clever and farsighted enough to forecast the outcomes of complex systems. Who really wants to live in a society where outcomes are “meant,” meaning planned and unsurprising?
Speaking of which, Paul Jacob exposes the oceanic economic ignorance on which floats Douglas Rushkoff’s fear of Amazon.
Here’s the always-wise Jeffrey Tucker.
David Henderson takes appropriate aim at Sam Tanenhaus’s largely favorable review of what appears to be an unintentional work of fiction, Democracy in Chains.
Bob Higgs offers a sensible proposal for higher education.
It’s easier to preach than to practice.
Mike Munger is always insightful.