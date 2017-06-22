Some Links

Tweet

George Will rightly and eloquently – and with the help of Philip Larkin – praises creative destruction. A slice:

This is a profound truth: The interacting processes that propel the world produce outcomes that no one intends. The fatal conceit – fatal to the fecundity of spontaneous order – is the belief that anyone, or any group of savants, is clever and farsighted enough to forecast the outcomes of complex systems. Who really wants to live in a society where outcomes are “meant,” meaning planned and unsurprising?