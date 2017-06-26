Some Links

Tweet

Ilya Somin, a GMU colleague of mine from over in the Scalia School of Law, reviews some of the challenges of rolling back – and, hence, of reducing the ill-consequences of – exclusionary property zoning.

Also writing sensibly on this broad topic is Matt Walsh. (HT Methinks)

Speaking of property rights in land, Roger Pilon bemoans their battering in the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision, Murr v. Wisconsin.

Christina Hoff Sommers rightly deplores the closed-mindedness and ignorance that today run rampant on many college campuses.

Jeffrey Frankel wants to drain the U.S. “sugar swamp.” He’s right. (HT Anthony Onofreo) Here’s his closing paragraph:

Under a free market, it would not be profitable to grow so much cane on valuable South Florida land, if any. But Trump’s idea of “draining the swamp” in Washington is evidently to artificially stimulate the sugar industry through import protection and subsidies, and to let everyone else bear the cost: consumers, candy manufacturers, Mexico, and the environment. That includes draining the Everglades.