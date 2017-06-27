Some Links

Tweet

My colleague Alex Tabarrok – with help from Jonathan Meer – reports on the predictable ill-consequences of Seattle’s recent hike in the hourly wage below which it prohibits people voluntarily selling their labor services.

Count Phil Magness as among those who are unpersuaded by Nancy MacLean’s new book on the work and influence of Jim Buchanan. A slice:

Speaking of MacLean’s book, David Henderson reports on Christopher Fleming’s discovery of yet another piece of egregious sloppiness (or, alternatively, colossal dishonesty) by MacLean.

Citing the important work of Bruce Yandle, Matt Ridley explains some problems with bad green policies.

Mark Perry wishes a Happy Birthday to the iPhone.

Ben Zycher exposes more problems with carbon taxes.

Sarah Skwire argues that Trump is Shakespeare’s Falstaff with power.

Arnold Kling is not optimistic about the role that economists will play in influencing government policy. A slice (I fear that Arnold is correct):

I think that the academic economics will be converted to an oppressor-oppressed view of markets. Not that I think that such a view is more justified now than in the past. Rather, I think that the leftism in academia is stronger than in the past. See my recent essay. As I have pointed out in previous posts, we are already seeing much more focus in academic economics on anti-market perspectives that align with the oppressor-oppressed framing.