Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from Deirdre McCloskey’s article – “The Myth of Technological Unemployment” – in the August/September 2017 issue of Reason:

Otherwise sensible folk are, for some reason, terrified by robots. Yet the results of automation are good overall. Workers move from wretched assembly-line jobs to better ones standing in white coats monitoring the robots, at the higher wages made possible by the higher tech. Or, even better, they move to jobs outside the auto industry, earning pay that goes further because people can buy the radically cheaper stuff the robots now make.