Tweet

… is from page 97 of Christopher Snowdon’s 2015 monograph, Selfishness, Greed and Capitalism: Debunking Myths about the Free Market:

The anti-growth movement is a remnant of the anti-capitalist left which failed to fulfill the original promise of Marxist growth and, rather than concede defeat, rubbishes the game by portraying growth as something that is not worth striving for.