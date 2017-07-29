Some Links

Tweet

Sheldon Richman reveals many lessons from public choice that people on the political left should embrace. A slice:

Elements on the left should also be delighted by public choice scholars’ development of the theory of privilege-seeking (or “rent-seeking”). It’s an old observation, really: when the state’s personnel have favors to dispense, people in the private sector will invest resources to obtain them. Such favors are by nature impositions on third parties. They may take the form of cash subsidies, taxes and regulations that hamper or quash competition and raise incomes in a nonmarket manner, and other devices. But the principle is the same: private- and government-sector individuals collude to use the state’s coercive power to obtain what they could not obtain through voluntary exchange for mutual benefit. It’s a theory of exploitation the good-faith left should embrace.