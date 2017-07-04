Some Links

Celebrate its outcome, but, as George Will reminds us, do not forget that the American revolutionary war was indeed a war – and, being a war, was filled with all of war’s horrors and cruelty. (Yet note that Caesar lived a very long time!)

Bryan Caplan doesn’t often point out the benefits of democracy, but he does so here. (My colleague Robin Hanson doesn’t disagree.)

Bob Higgs warns against falling for the funding fallacy.

When it comes to fear of foreigners, plus ça change.

The profit motive works to help secure the land rights of Africans.

Dan Mitchell reports on the harm inflicted on low-skilled denizens of Seattle by minimum-wage legislation.

GMU Econ alum Howie Baetjer wisely counsels us to be grateful to Walmart’s shareholders.

Nick Gillespie weighs in on Nancy MacLean’s recent work of fiction – the work of fiction in which MacLean dreams up a completely unrealistic connection linking John C. Calhoun with James Buchanan and the modern libertarianism . A slice:

Such unconvincing claims (“the Marx of the Master Class,” as Calhoun was dubbed by Richard Hofstadter, was openly hostile to the industrialism, wage labor, and urbanization that James Buchanan took for granted) are hard to keep track of, partly because of all the rhetorical smoke bombs MacLean is constantly lobbing.

