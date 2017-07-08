Some Links

Tweet

My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold explains that the rising U.S. trade deficit under Pres. Trump is no cause for concern.

And here’s Dan appearing yesterday on CNBC.

George Will applauds Sen. Pat Toomey’s proposal to cap the rate of growth in per-beneficiary Medicaid spending.

My former student Alex Nowrasteh debunks the myth of an illegal-immigrant crime wave.

Getting a labor-union’s goat.

George Leef argues that Nancy MacLean’s recent work of fiction strengthens the case for abolishing the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Spurred by the attention now given to Dr. MacLean’s work of fiction, William Watson ponders the common accusation that free-market conservatives and libertarians are racist. A slice:

Because those who govern us will always be self-interested, public choice analysis often leads to recommendations for less and smaller government, as well as public policies that are scrupulously neutral as between groups, including ethnic groups. These are hardly disreputable ideas. Martin Luther King Jr. himself dreamed of a day when people would be judged “not by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Small, neutral government also has a long intellectual history, if an imperfect implementation, in the United States. The Virginian who wrote America’s mission statement declaimed ringingly that “all men are created equal,” even if he did own slaves.