To Have Such Problems…

by Don Boudreaux on July 15, 2017

Here’s a letter that I sent several days ago to the New York Times:

Whatever your politics, you should be cheered that Mark Penn and Andrew Stein, in their inventory of issues that demand government action, include “Rural areas have been left without adequate broadband” (“Back to the Center, Democrats,” July 7).

America is a wealthy and thriving country indeed when among our most pressing concerns is this most First-Worldy of First World problems.

Sincerely,
Donald J. Boudreaux
Professor of Economics
and
Martha and Nelson Getchell Chair for the Study of Free Market Capitalism at the Mercatus Center
George Mason University
Fairfax, VA  22030

Comments

