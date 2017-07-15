To Have Such Problems…

Tweet

Here’s a letter that I sent several days ago to the New York Times:

Whatever your politics, you should be cheered that Mark Penn and Andrew Stein, in their inventory of issues that demand government action, include “Rural areas have been left without adequate broadband” (“Back to the Center, Democrats,” July 7).

America is a wealthy and thriving country indeed when among our most pressing concerns is this most First-Worldy of First World problems.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Boudreaux

Professor of Economics

and

Martha and Nelson Getchell Chair for the Study of Free Market Capitalism at the Mercatus Center

George Mason University

Fairfax, VA 22030