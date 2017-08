Tweet

… is from page 75 of my late Nobel laureate colleague James Buchanan’s 1986 paper “Notes on Politics as Process,” as this paper is reprinted in James M. Buchanan, Politics as Public Choice (2000), which is volume 13 of the Collected Works of James M. Buchanan:

Politics that is confined to a few and well-defined tasks cannot be seriously predatory.

The American founders seemed to recognize this simple truth. Modern political scholars do not.