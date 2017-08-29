Bonus Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is the full text of an e-mail that my colleague the great Walter Williams sent to me earlier today (and shared here with Walter’s kind permission):

Many, many years ago, my wife would come home after shopping, complaining about the unreasonable prices. Then she’d ask me to help unload her car full of groceries. When the task was complete I’d ask her whether she was unreasonable, for only an unreasonable person would buy things at unreasonable prices. Afterwards the conversation would go downhill.

DBx: Walter teaches the first semester Microeconomic Theory course for George Mason University’s incoming economics PhD students. I am certain that that Walter’s course is among the finest – and perhaps the finest – such course taught today. GMU Econ students are very fortunate indeed.

Comments