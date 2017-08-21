Some Links

Tweet

Tim Worstall demolishes The Guardian‘s recent uninformed attack on so-called “neoliberalism” and on F.A. Hayek.

Also from Tim Worstall is this explanation of why manufacturers of robots love minimum-wage legislation.

Here are my colleague Bryan Caplan’s informative reflections on his and his family’s recent month-long stay in France.

Peter Gordon reminds us of the importance of public choice – and wonders why it continues to be largely ignored. A slice:

Are the problems of democracies and majorities really new and arcane for anyone? We learn about the Bill of Rights at a very early age. Limiting majoritarianism addresses a very old and well known problem and is not a part of some vast right wing conspiracy.

The Economist and a string of others are strangely resistant to public choice analysis, as the many discussions of the elixir of Pigouvian taxes indicates.

I do not get it. Are we to maintain a blind faith in the ability of elected officials to somehow divine the “public will”? And do so while maintaining a near-virginal innocence? And these are the people we see in the news all day?

How obsessed and blinkered a statist does one have to be to go on living and believing that way?