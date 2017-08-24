Some Links

Tweet

My colleague Larry White debunks a common myth about money.

George Will rightly laments the bitter fruit of government lawlessness – and specifically, the Affordable Care Act. A slice:

The Constitution says : “No money shall be drawn from the treasury, but in consequence of appropriations made by law.” Nevertheless, the Obama administration spent the money for the insurance subsidies, breezily arguing that it was being faithful to something higher than the Constitution – the ACA’s text. Or its logic. Or something.

Michael Strain pleads with his fellow conservatives to change their current, hostile attitudes toward immigrants.

Tim Worstall celebrates supermarkets and the genius of the market that make them a reality.

Shikha Dalmia ponders Americans’ reactions to the bigot-in-chief. Here’s her opening:

One big danger with modern-day presidents has been that they are too eager to improve the nation’s moral health. They either hector the country to atone for its past sins (Barack Obama). Or they aggressively push it to the promised land of moral perfection (Teddy Roosevelt who declared that he would do “battle for the Lord” to improve mankind during his term). But President Trump’s antics since the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville confirm that with him we face the opposite danger: He will destroy the moral progress this country has made over the last 250 years.

Fortunately, ordinary Americans are waking up to that reality and rather than looking to the alleged conscience-in-chief to beat back the rising tide of racism and bigotry, they are taking matters in their own hands. This may well prove to be a healthy development that will strengthen national morality by decentralizing it.