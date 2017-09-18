Some Links

George Will is a fan of Ken Burns’s new documentary, The Vietnam War. Last night I watched the first episode. It is indeed excellent. (A tangential question: How many are the notions or ‘theories’ that are more absurd than the “domino theory“? Surely not many.)

Speaking of George Will, here’s a recording of a recent interview of him.

Here’s more useful information and perspective from Mark Perry on the recent U.S. Census Bureau report on income and poverty in the United States.

Eugene Volokh thoreauly explores the history of the phrase “The best government is that which governs least.”

Also see Jeffrey Tucker.

Alberto Mingardi ruminates productively on Gertrude Himmelfarb’s new book.

Richard Ebeling, with help from Ludwig von Mises, investigates the real meaning of liberalism.

Michael Zigismund helpfully assembles – and offers some comments on – most of the many critical responses to Nancy MacLean’s fabulist tale Democracy in Chains. A slice:

I cannot speak for the field of history. But, as an attorney, if I submitted this book as a legal document, I would expect to suffer sanctions, a malpractice claim, and professional discipline, up to and including disbarment.

