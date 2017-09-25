Some Links

Acting Federal Trade Commission Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen does her alma mater, George Mason University, proud!
Amy Sturgis reviews William Hogeland’s book on the early history of the United States Army.
John Hasnas clears up some misunderstanding about corporate limited liability.
John Zmirak bemoans what’s become of First Things.
Jeffrey Tucker writes beautifully about freedom of conscience.
My Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy offers three priorities for tax reform.
I especially like the tweet by “Charlotte” that Jennifer Maffessanti shares in this essay on American football.
Here’s more from Mark Perry on the benefits of so-called “price gouging.“