The State of the World Today

Solid, vast, and clear evidence of racism is dismissed as mistaken and unreliable if the persons charged, using this evidence, with being racists are “Progressive.” Non-existent evidence of racism is elevated into incontrovertible truth if the persons charged, using this non-existent evidence, with being racists are classical-liberal advocates of a society grounded in private property and free markets.

Jonathan Haidt could write a long volume devoted exclusively to a study of the shoddy treatment of Thomas Leonard’s great book, Illiberal Reformers, and the silly applause offered for the carelessly researched, utterly shoddy, and absurd concoction of factual and logical fallacies that is Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains.

(See also this related Cafe Hayek post.)

Comments