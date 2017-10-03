If Only MacLean Had Read All the Way to Page 4….

Tweet

My former student Gayle Thomas sent to me this e-mail this morning (shared here with Gayle’s kind permission and with links added):

Hi Don,

I noted with interest your post on Buchanan’s birthday. I have recently borrowed “Better Than Plowing,” his collection of autobiographical essays, and this morning read the following on page 4:

“…officer training school in New York radicalized me. Along with many others, I was subjected to overt discrimination based on favoritism for products of the eastern establishment universities. This sobering experience made me forever sympathetic to those who suffer discriminatory treatment…”

Of course, I immediately thought of the eminent scholarship of Nancy MacLean and her masterful reading of the psyche of James Buchanan. Had she taken a moment to read even the first essay in this collection, she might have had a better insight into his character.

sincerely,

Gayle Thomas