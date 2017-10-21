Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 89 of Knut Wicksell‘s 1896 essay “A New Principle of Just Taxation,” as it is so translated and appears in Classics in the Theory of Public Finance (Richard A. Musgrave & Alan T. Peacock, eds., 1958):

It would seem to be a blatant injustice if someone should be forced to contribute toward the costs of some activity which does not further his interests or may even be diametrically opposed to them.

DBx: In case it matters, Wicksell was – in addition to being one of history’s finest economic thinkers – a man of the political left.

