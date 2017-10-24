Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from pages 49-50 of volume III (“The Political Order of a Free People,” 1979) of F.A. Hayek’s Law, Legislation, and Liberty:

It should be remembered that long before government entered those fields, many of the generally recognized collective needs were met by the efforts of the public-spirited individuals or groups providing means for public purposes which they regarded as important. Public education and public hospitals, libraries and museums, theatres and parks, were not first created by governments.