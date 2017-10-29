Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from pages 40-41 of my colleague Bryan Caplan’s brilliant 2007 book, The Myth of the Rational Voter (original emphases; footnote deleted):

The public often literally believes that labor is better to use than conserve. Saving labor, producing more goods with fewer man-hours, is widely perceived not as progress, but as a danger. I call this make-work bias, a tendency to underestimate the economic benefits of conserving labor. Where noneconomists see the destruction of jobs, economists see the essence of economic growth – the production of more with less.

….

For an individual to prosper, he only needs to have a job. But society can only prosper if individuals do a job, if they create goods and services that someone wants.