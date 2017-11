Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from Bryan Riley’s superb Forbes article from this past September 14th:

When a company like BMW or Hyundai builds a new U.S. factory, the BEA calls it a “U.S. incurrence of direct investment liabilities.” A clearer and more precise description would be “new job-creating investments in the United States.”

(Pictured here are BMW’s facilities in Greer, South Carolina.)

