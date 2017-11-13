Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 232 of Randy Simmons’s 2011 Revised Edition of his and the late William Mitchell’s excellent 1994 volume, Beyond Politics:

Creating government schools violates basic principles of economics. First, it violates the notion of consumer sovereignty. Parents are told where their children are to go to school, what the curriculum will be, how many days the child must attend school each year, and which holidays will be observed. The unit of society patronized by government is the school, not the consumers of education. Schooling may be “free” but parents are not free to choose.