Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 14 of Herbert Spencer’s 1891 “Introduction” to A Plea for Liberty (Thomas Mackay, editor, 1891); the page number is to Liberty Fund’s 1981 reprint of this collection:

For as fast as the régime of contract is discarded the régime of status is of necessity adopted. As fast as voluntary co-operation is abandoned compulsory co-operation must be substituted. Some kind of organization labour must have; and if it is not that which arises by agreement under free competition, it must be that which is imposed by authority.