Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 76 of Liberty Fund’s 2017 expanded English-language edition, expertly edited by David Hart, of Frédéric Bastiat’s indispensable work Economic Sophisms and “What Is Seen and What Is Not Seen”; specifically, it’s from Bastiat’s essay “A Conflict of Principles” (“Conflit de principes”) (original emphasis):

To command consumers by law, to force them to buy only in the national market, is to infringe on their freedom and to forbid them an activity, trade, that is in no way intrinsically immoral; in a word, it is to do them an injustice.