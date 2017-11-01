Some Links

Tweet

Russ Roberts’s latest EconTalk is with Mike Munger on an idea championed skillfully by my Mercatus Center colleague Adam Thierer: permissionless innovation.

In my latest Pittsburgh Tribune-Review column I point to some long-established legal doctrine that is inconsistent with the claim that the government is the author of all law.

My colleague Bryan Caplan is not impressed with government schooling.

In this short video, Johan Norberg busts myths about monopolies.

The U.S. sugar program is scary!

My Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy isn’t impressed with the G.O.P.’s tax-reform efforts.

George Will also is realistic about tax reform – and about the G.O.P. A slice:

When the president said tax reform is “going to be so easy,” he overlooked this fact: The tax code’s baroque complexity that demands radical reform makes the code almost impervious to such reform. Every provision was put there to placate a muscular faction or to create a grateful faction.