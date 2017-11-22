Some Links

by Don Boudreaux on November 22, 2017

in Environment, Hubris and humility, Myths and Fallacies, Regulation, Taxes, Trade, Video

Corey Iacono challenges Dani Rodrik’s criticisms of free-market economics.

My Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy is puzzled by some of Senator Susan Collins’s (R-Maine) tax demands.

Nick Gillespie, Ian Keyser, and Jim Epstein justifiably celebrate the end of so-called “net neutrality.

And here’s Jeff Tucker on “net neutrality.

Here’s Alberto Mingardi on Gertrude Himmelfarb on intellectuals on capitalism.

“Local action improves the environment, not more officials” – explains Matt Ridley.

Deirdre McCloskey and Timur Kuran are among the scholars who, in this video, discuss populism.

Inu Manak is thankful for Nafta.

Comments

Add a Comment    Share Share    Print    Email

Previous post:

Next post: