Some Links

Russ Roberts’s latest EconTalk podcast is with Tim Harford.

My intrepid Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy reflects on some things about Thanksgiving dinner for which we Americans ought not be thankful. A slice:

Take the ridiculous protective scheme built around a politically powerful cartel of domestic sugar processing companies. Between protective tariffs that reduce cheap foreign supplies, loan guarantees and bailouts, American consumers pay about double the global average price for sugar. Obviously, consumers are hurt, but so are all the producers of goods that require the use of sugar, such as bakers and candy-makers.