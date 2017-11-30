Some Links

Here’s Tyler Cowen’s recent podcast with the great historian and theorist of international trade Doug Irwin.

Joseph Persky reviews the latest book, Escape from Democracy, by my GMU Econ colleague David Levy and David’s frequent, learned co-author Sandra Peart. (HT Tyler Cowen)

Sheldon Richman is the author of two new gems: here, and here.

Alvaro Vargas Llosa interviews Lenin.

George Will bets on the merits of federalism.

My former student Alex Nowrasteh investigates the dangers of being a U.S. border-patrol agent.

Colin Grabow and Scott Lincicome busts some myths about Ronald Reagan and protectionism. A slice:

Trumpist intellectuals’ frequent invocations of Reagan to defend President Trump’s protectionism ignore ample historical context, actual policy results, and the evolution of the modern global trading system. Seen in the proper light, Reagan’s legacy argues strongly in favor of free trade and multilateral engagement, rather than a return to a bygone era of trade-policy failure. Protectionism is destructionism, after all.

My intrepid Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy reveals that both major U.S. political parties are enablers of spendaholics.

Also from Veronique is this sober assessment of the current GOP tax-reform proposal.

