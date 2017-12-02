Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 133 of an excerpt from Josiah Warren‘s 1868 book, True Civilization, as this excerpt appears in the superb 2015 reader, Individualism, edited by George H. Smith and Marilyn Moore (emphasis original to Warren):

That it is not the true function of governments to prescribe opinions, either moral, religious, or political; to meddle with manufactures or importations; to prescribe the cut of the citizen’s hair, the employment of his time, or the disposal of his life or his property, but simply and solely to protect him against such impertinences.