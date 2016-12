Tweet

… is from page 93 of Michael Huemer’s superb 2013 book, The Problem of Political Authority (footnote deleted):

[T]he marginal social benefit of each dollar given to the government is much less than the marginal social benefit of a dollar given to any of a variety of extremely effective private charities. In this case it is not wrong to evade one’s taxes to send the money to charity; indeed, doing so is praiseworthy.