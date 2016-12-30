Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 150 of the 1992 Liberty Fund edition of John Taylor‘s brilliant 1822 book, Tyranny Unmasked; much of this powerful and insightful work is devoted to challenging the arguments of a January 1821 report of the Congressional Committee of Manufactures calling for tariffs to help expand industry:

Every present fraud offers a future bribe.

DBx: “Give us your treasure, your freedom, your blood today,” promise the politicians, “and we will use them, as only we can, to make brighter and more glorious all of your tomorrows.”

