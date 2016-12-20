Some Links

In this short video, Mike Munger explains the origin of the word “sabotage.”
Here’s a tale from Christmas Past (and a lesson for Christmas Present), with David Boaz at the Helms.
Elhanan Helpman explores trade’s effect on inequality. (HT Tyler Cowen)
Hans Bader argues that Obamacare is lethal.
GMU Econ alum Abby Hall Blanco puts Russian election hacking in perspective.
Walter Olson reports that Idaho might adopt a loser-pays rule for lawsuits in its courts.
Bob Murphy reviews the importance of Austrian capital theory.
I agree with Bryan Caplan’s (thankfully small) criticisms of my recent post on
small orange rocks.