Bonus Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 328 of the 1991 Robert Schalkenbach Foundation edition of Henry George‘s 1886 volume, Protection or Free Trade:

Fortifications and navies and standing armies not merely suit the protectionist purpose in requiring a constant expenditure, and developing a class who look on warlike expenditures as conducive to their own profit and importance, but they are of a piece with a theory that teaches us that our interests are antagonistic to those of other nations.

DBx: Hoping against hope, and with every fiber in my body, that in 2017 the forces of free trade and peace make significant advances on those of nationalism.

Comments