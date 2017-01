Tweet

… is from page 77 of Frank Machovec’s excellent 1995 book, Perfect Competition and the Transformation of Economics (original emphasis):

Neoclassical analysis inspired a new frame of mind, one that was inhospitable to the classicals’ adherence to the mathematically unverifiable proposition that government control over resources, in general, was necessarily harmful because it suffocates the entrepreneurial initiatives that constitute the heart of the market’s process of discovery.