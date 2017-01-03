Some Links

Tweet

My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold corrects yet more economic ignorance from the Trump gang. A slice:

Our incoming president has been a harsh critic of the North American Free Trade Agreement, but the irony of his targeting U.S. automakers is that, by virtually every meaningful measure, they are thriving in the zero-tariff North American market created by NAFTA.

GMU Econ alum Shruti Rajagopalan and my colleague Larry White challenge the defense of Narendra Modi’s recent monetary shenanigans offered by Jagdish Bhagwati, Vivek Dehejia, and Pravin Krishna.

Jeffrey Tucker rightly salutes the warehouse.

Gad Saad chats, for about an hour, with my colleague Dan Klein.

Arnold Kling reviews Joel Mokyr’s latest volume, Culture of Growth.

Cyril Morong draws a useful analogy between noise-to-signal ratios and the deadweight losses caused by taxes.

Here’s Dan Ikenson on Trump’s nomination of Robert Lighthizer – a man stuffed full of economic fallacies – to be U.S. Trade Representative. A slice:

Former Reagan administration deputy U.S. trade representative and longtime trade-remedies attorney, Robert Lighthizer, is President-elect Trump’s choice for United States Trade Representative. Considered in conjunction with the appointments of Peter Navarro to head the newly-created National Trade Council at the White House (my [Ikenson’s] take) and Wilbur Ross at the Commerce Department (my [Ikenson’s] take), Lighthizer’s selection seems to confirm fears that U.S. trade policy is descending into darkness.

Comments