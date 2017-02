Johan Norberg and Milton Friedman on Free Trade

In this superb 19-minute video from 2015, Johan Norberg looks back on Milton Friedman’s 1979 trip to Hong Kong and Friedman’s presentation – in his 1980 PBS series, “Free to Choose” – of Hong Kong’s success as evidence for the productive powers of free markets and free trade. Enjoy! (HT MJ Cohen)

