Some Links

Mark Perry identifies 25 reasons for the continuing popularity of economically destructive protectionist policies.
James Pethokoukis talks with Virginia Postrel 20 years after the publication of her great book The Future and Its Enemies.
This map – courtesy of Elaine Schwartz – of U.S. states and their chief exports and imports is interesting.
Here’s John Cochrane on healthcare repair.
George Leef explains the value of Marx for those who wish to better understand modern academia.
My Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy says that it’s time to abolish the Department of Energy’s loan-guarantee program.
Jeff Jacoby celebrates school choice, not least because it helps to keep the peace.