This DiMicco Guy Is Precisely the Sort of Business Person Upon Whom Adam Smith Rightly Poured Such Scorn

Tweet

In the comments section of Kristofer Harrison’s nice expose of the cronyism that drives Uncle Sam’s protection of U.S. steel producers, Daniel Dimicco – former CEO of Nucor Steel – wrote:

Your commentary couldn’t be more misleading and dead wrong. Rather than the picture you paint, the Steel Industry is the “canary in the coal mine”. It is the case study for the Massive trade Mercantilism and cheating that China is perpetrating on the USA’s entire Manufacturing sector. Your propaganda doesn’t pass the smell test!

I could not resist responding to DiMicco’s mercantilist myth-spreading:

Comments