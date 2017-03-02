Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 130 of my great colleague Walter Williams’s marvelous 2010 autobiography, Up From the Projects (link added):

In December 1981, [Senator Orrin] Hatch invited me to another hearing on Davis-Bacon. I began my testimony by telling the senators about what I saw as the major problem in our nation: “You men win your way into office and retain that office essentially by promising some Americans that you will give them the fruits of another man’s labor. You also win office by promising one group of Americans that they will be given a right or privilege that will be denied other Americans.”

DBx: Walter conveys well the ways of politicians and the essence of the state.

