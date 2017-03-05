Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 245 of Martin Wolf’s superb 2004 book, Why Globalization Works:

Ironically, the more activists are successful in imposing environmental and other regulations, the more the economic special interests, including corporations, will become engaged in lobbying.

DBx: As Thomas Sowell would surely say, this reality, like all reality, isn’t optional. The only sure means of keeping money out of politics is to keep politics out of money – including out of the process of making money through peaceful commerce.

