Some Links

Tweet

Linette Lopez reacts to Peter Navarro’s bizarre and foolish op-ed in today’s Wall Street Journal. (Even adjusting for the fact that Navarro is – may the fates save us – the chief trade advisor to the president of the United States, the WSJ‘s decision to publish this piece is surprising, for it is a stew of idiocy.)

Speaking of Navarro’s complete ignorance about trade, here’s a piece from last month by Laurence Kotlikoff.

Also on the great dangers posed by Peter Navarro – whose ignorance of both the facts and the theory of international trade cannot be overstated – is Robert Colvile.

David Waller argues that today’s Luddites are no more likely to be correct in their predictions of doom than were yesterday’s Luddites.

More on Luddite fears: Here, Lawrence Summers explains why Bill Gates is way off base to call for taxing robots.

Jonah Goldberg ponders conservatives’ reactions to Trump’s recent speech to Congress.

Arnold Kling review my colleague Tyler Cowen’s new book, The Complacent Class.

Here’s more wisdom from Arnold Kling.

Comments