Some Links

by Don Boudreaux on March 19, 2017

Jason Sorens explains that the world today is unprecedentedly peaceful – and that the reason for this happy state of affairs isn’t the state.

Jeff Jacoby argues – correctly – that the trouble with the GOP’s plan to obliterate Obamacare is that it doesn’t sufficiently do so.

Chelsea Follett shares five graphs that reveal the increasing well-being of ordinary people around the world.

Arnold Kling offers a very nice example of when a good economist’s “casual intuition” is a better guide to reality than are empirical studies.

Gene Epstein is correct: the BAT is a bad idea.  (paywall)

John Tamny very much likes Phil Knight’s new autobiography, Shoe Dog.

Steve Gohmann, doing a fine impersonation of Bastiat, pens this excellent open letter on trade to Trump and Congress.

Bob Murphy responds to my defense of Mark Perry on trade deficits.

