Some Links

Jason Sorens explains that the world today is unprecedentedly peaceful – and that the reason for this happy state of affairs isn’t the state.
Jeff Jacoby argues – correctly – that the trouble with the GOP’s plan to obliterate Obamacare is that it doesn’t sufficiently do so.
Chelsea Follett shares five graphs that reveal the increasing well-being of ordinary people around the world.
Arnold Kling offers a very nice example of when a good economist’s “casual intuition” is a better guide to reality than are empirical studies.
Gene Epstein is correct: the BAT is a bad idea. (paywall)
John Tamny very much likes Phil Knight’s new autobiography, Shoe Dog.
Steve Gohmann, doing a fine impersonation of Bastiat, pens this excellent open letter on trade to Trump and Congress.
Bob Murphy responds to my defense of Mark Perry on trade deficits.