Some Links

Sally Satel and Kurt Schuler make a compelling case for ending the absurd and cruel prohibition on allowing donors of transplantable body organs to be paid for their donations.

GMU Econ doctoral candidate Joy Buchanan explains that famines reflect fundamentally a lack of freedom.

According to Christopher Freiman,

Yet restrictive immigration controls empower the state to suppress market competition and dictate how people may spend their money and allocate their labor. This is the opposite of capitalism. Literally.

Bob Levy offers a primer on the filibuster.

Alan Reynolds digs critically into the CBO’s recent analysis of the overhaul of government meddling in the American health-care market.

Mark Perry prepares us for the upcoming cascade of myths and economic confusion about women’s pay relative to men’s pay.

Logan Albright is correct: people’s retirement planning is no business of the state.

Writing in USA Today, Bjorn Lomborg drives home the point that “Earth Hour” is bad for the world’s poor. A slice:

When the proponents of Earth Hour celebrate renewable energy, they are envisioning modern wind turbines or solar power stations. But the reality is that wood and dung used by the poor are by far the largest renewable energy source on the planet.