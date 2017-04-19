Not “Leaders.” Lackeys

Tweet

Here’s a letter to the Wall Street Journal:

Today, the 200th anniversary of the publication of David Ricardo’s On the Principles of Political Economy and Taxation – the book that famously first explained to the world the key principle of comparative advantage – Greg Ip quotes GOP advisor Lanhee Chen’s observation about GOP members of Congress caving to the Republican base’s increasing hostility to free trade (“Is Trump Turning Globalist? Not So Easy”): “I don’t know any [Republican] members who are going to die at the stake for free trade. The majority for free trade just isn’t there anymore.”

So here’s a question: why are politicians routinely called “leaders”? The typical politician is less a leader than a tortoise is a racehorse. A far more descriptive term for politicians is “lackeys” – craven, mercenary lackeys.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Boudreaux

Professor of Economics

and

Martha and Nelson Getchell Chair for the Study of Free Market Capitalism at the Mercatus Center

George Mason University

Fairfax, VA 22030