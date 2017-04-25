Remembering My Father

Today is the eighth anniversary of my father’s death. Each year on this date I link to this remembrance of my dad that I wrote soon after he died.

As I’ve intellectually matured over the years to appreciate the genuine importance of ideas in shaping society – the importance not only (not even mainly) of ideas expressed in books and by intellectuals, but also of ideas held tacitly and revealed largely in the fine details of our actions and reactions – I realize more and more, with each passing year, what an enormous treasure of inheritance was left to my brothers, Ryan and Shannon, and to my sister, Mary, – and to me – by our late parents.

