Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 295 of Arnold Kling‘s 2004 book, Learning Economics:

Anyone who believes that we can afford collectively what we cannot afford individually is delusional.

DBx: Indisputably true. This reality, alas, implies that a large number of people – likely a majority of the population, and without a doubt nearly all politicians, professors, and elite pundits – are delusional.

