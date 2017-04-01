Some Links

Tweet

My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold gently but thoroughly demolishes the economically, historically, and factually uninformed criticisms of globalization recently offered by First Things editor R.R. Reno. A slice:

First, globalization is not a top-down system imposed by elites. Globalization is what happens when people around the world are left free by their governments to do business with one another. It’s what Adam Smith called “the natural system of liberty.”

Globalization has liberated Americans to widen their circle of human interaction, creating opportunities to better our lives as producers and consumers, that is, as human beings. This has been especially important for the poor. By reducing tariffs on the most protected goods, globalization allows low-income American families to more easily afford the basics of life, such as food, clothing, and shoes. Around the world, expanding freedom to trade and invest has created opportunities for millions of poor people to engage in more productive economic activity.