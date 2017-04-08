Some Links

Sheldon Richman makes the case for separating state from culture.

Here’s wisdom from Bob Higgs, shared initially at Bob’s Facebook page:

High explosives do horrible things to the people near them when they explode. Limbs are blown off, terrible burns are sustained, bodies are torn to shreds by flying shrapnel, ear drums are destroyed by extremely high concussive pressures. Some victims are simply vaporized. This is the U.S. government’s preferred way to kill men, women, and children around the world. But heaven forbid that the U.S. government would ever stand idly by when another government has employed chemical weapons. (Not that the U.S. government itself has not used chemical weapons itself on many occasions.)

On the 100th anniversary of Uncle Sam’s entry into WWI, historian David Smith warns of the hubris of those who deploy military might.

Gene Healy is understandably anxious about the consequences of a U.S. president’s unilateral decision to lob bombs.

It’s simultaneously depressing, disgusting, and maddening to witness all the mindless cheering for Trump’s attack on Syria. (And, by the way, regardless of your opinion of Trump’s attack, it’s simply mistaken to call this attack – as many have called it [e.g.] – U.S. “retaliation.” The vile and inexcusable unleashing in Syria of chemical weapons targeted neither the U.S. nor Americans. So Trump’s response of lobbing powerful explosives at Syria is not appropriately called American “retaliation.” Furthermore, those countless Americans who cheer such cavalier use of U.S. military might to police the globe against bad guys are complicit in championing the growth of discretionary power here at home that turns Uncle Sam into one of the bad guys.)

GMU Econ alum Anne Bradley argues that income mobility is far more important than income equality.

Scott Sumner wonders if “Donald Trump may be Trumpism’s worst enemy.”

Shikha Dalmia notes that Trump’s grotesque illiberalism is infectious.

