Some Links

Ben Shapiro rightly criticizes Trump’s “Buy American” scheme. (Note also the inexcusable economic ignorance of Trump’s Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus.) (HT Warren Smith)

And here’s Kevin Williamson on the same. A slice:

Trump, who is surrounded by people who fancy themselves “nationalists” (in the cause of what nation, it is not entirely clear), is wading deep into an ancient puddle of stupidity most recently explored by Barack Obama (remember his “nationalist” moment, which lasted for about a month in 2011?) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the woman who (accidentally) did more than anyone other than Kellyanne Conway and Hillary Rodham Clinton to put Trump in the White House. To call it “economic nationalism” would be too grand: It is merely a very narrow form of special-interest politics consisting of backdoor handouts to favored corporate interests.