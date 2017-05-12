Blast from the Past

Rummaging through long-ago Cafe Hayek posts I came upon this one from December 18, 2005. In it I quote from an e-mail sent to me back then by the economist Jack Wenders. Here’s Jack, now unfortunately no longer with us, speaking to us from across the years about a topic – trade deficits – that continues to be a source of great confusion and much policy mischief:

If China buys lumber, concrete, steel, furniture, etc. from the US, it’s considered great. But if China buys exactly the same material embedded in a building within the US, it’s considered bad. Go figure.

